Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $110.60. 3,393,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,395. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

