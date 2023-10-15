Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

