Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

