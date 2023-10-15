Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 1,758,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,824. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

