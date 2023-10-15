Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 58.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $24,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 1,778,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,041. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

