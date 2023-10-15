Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.