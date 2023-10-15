Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 1,180,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 130.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

