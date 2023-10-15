Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.