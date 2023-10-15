Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. 664,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,724. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

