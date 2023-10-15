AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.