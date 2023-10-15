AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

