AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.19. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $463.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
