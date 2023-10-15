Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

ATEC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.32. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

