AM Squared Ltd Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $171.07. 2,699,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.