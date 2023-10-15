AM Squared Ltd Has $375,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet comprises 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 over the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.