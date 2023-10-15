AM Squared Ltd Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AM Squared Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,444,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,304. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

