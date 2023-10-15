AM Squared Ltd Has $879,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for approximately 1.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 1,188,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.