AM Squared Ltd Has $92,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $194.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

