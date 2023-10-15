AM Squared Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $649.90. 21,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $637.73 and its 200-day moving average is $663.65. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $580.00 and a one year high of $878.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.27 by ($2.84). The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.41 million. Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

