AM Squared Ltd Makes New $135,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

