AM Squared Ltd Makes New $50,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 624,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,106. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,363 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,898. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

