AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,215,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 239.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 72,242 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.65. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

