AM Squared Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

STT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 2,178,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,599. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

