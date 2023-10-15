AM Squared Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AM Squared Ltd cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

