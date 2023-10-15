AM Squared Ltd Sells 13,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 195.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 3,614,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

