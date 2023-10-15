AM Squared Ltd Sells 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

