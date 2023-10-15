AM Squared Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.97. The company had a trading volume of 324,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.16 and its 200-day moving average is $297.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

