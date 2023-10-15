AM Squared Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,778. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.