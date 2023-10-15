AM Squared Ltd Sells 300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 11,074.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after buying an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

eBay Trading Down 2.0 %

EBAY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.