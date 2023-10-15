AM Squared Ltd Sells 4,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

