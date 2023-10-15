AM Squared Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

