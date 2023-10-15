AM Squared Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. 751,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.89. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

