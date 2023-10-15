AM Squared Ltd Sells 900 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AM Squared Ltd lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 715,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

