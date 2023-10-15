AM Squared Ltd Sells 9,900 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AM Squared Ltd cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

LBRDA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. 114,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,513. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

