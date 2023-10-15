AM Squared Ltd Takes $245,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,509. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.