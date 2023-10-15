AM Squared Ltd Takes $66,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 1,376,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.