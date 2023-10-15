Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $160.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

