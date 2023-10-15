American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.38

Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $39.03. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 16,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

