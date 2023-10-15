Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

