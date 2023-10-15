Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,204 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $184.91. 8,222,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

