Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 18 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $22.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $426.41 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The firm has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

