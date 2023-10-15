Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 5,483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,884,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

