Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

