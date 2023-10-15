Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $88.78

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $77.95 on Friday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

