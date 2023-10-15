Analysts Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $17.38

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.78. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

