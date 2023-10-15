Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $54.29

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,391,176. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

