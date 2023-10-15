Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.69 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

