Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.51 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

ANDHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

