Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,258 shares trading hands.
Andrea Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrea Electronics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.