Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

AM stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

